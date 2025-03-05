Dorsey, North Carolina A&T Aggies take on the William & Mary Tribe

William & Mary Tribe (11-16, 8-8 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (17-10, 13-3 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bella Nascimento and William & Mary visit Jordyn Dorsey and N.C. A&T in CAA action Thursday.

The Aggies have gone 9-3 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tribe have gone 8-8 against CAA opponents. William & Mary averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

N.C. A&T is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than N.C. A&T gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleia Bracone is averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Aggies. Dorsey is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kayla Rolph is averaging seven points for the Tribe. Nascimento is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.