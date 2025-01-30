Dorsey, North Carolina A&T Aggies square off against the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates (5-14, 1-7 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-8, 7-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn Dorsey and N.C. A&T host Jasha Clinton and Hampton in CAA play.

The Aggies are 6-2 in home games. N.C. A&T is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

The Pirates are 1-7 in CAA play. Hampton has a 2-7 record against teams above .500.

N.C. A&T’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.2 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than N.C. A&T allows.

The Aggies and Pirates match up Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorsey is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Chaniya Clark is averaging 12.4 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amyah Reaves is averaging 4.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Clinton is averaging 13.7 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 67.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.2 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 56.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.