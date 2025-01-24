Dorsey leads William & Mary against Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (5-15, 3-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (12-8, 6-1 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays Monmouth after Gabe Dorsey scored 30 points in William & Mary’s 94-83 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Tribe have gone 8-0 in home games. William & Mary has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks have gone 3-4 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

William & Mary scores 81.7 points, 5.5 more per game than the 76.2 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than William & Mary gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorsey is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 12.9 points. Noah Collier is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Madison Durr is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Hawks. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.