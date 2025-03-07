Dorsey leads N.C. A&T against UNC Wilmington after 27-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-16, 8-9 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (18-10, 14-3 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts UNC Wilmington after Jordyn Dorsey scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 77-52 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Aggies are 10-3 on their home court. N.C. A&T is the leader in the CAA in team defense, giving up 54.7 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Seahawks are 8-9 against conference opponents. UNC Wilmington is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

N.C. A&T is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The Aggies and Seahawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleia Bracone is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals. Dorsey is shooting 41.2% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Alexandra Zelaya is averaging 12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Seahawks. Taylor Henderson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

