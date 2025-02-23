Dorsey and William & Mary host UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-7, 11-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (17-11, 11-4 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts UNC Wilmington after Gabe Dorsey scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 79-70 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Tribe have gone 12-0 in home games. William & Mary is the top team in the CAA with 16.6 assists per game led by Isaiah Mbeng averaging 3.2.

The Seahawks are 11-4 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

William & Mary averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.2 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 79.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 75.3 William & Mary allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorsey is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tribe. Matteus Case is averaging 8.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

Donovan Newby is averaging 14.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Khamari McGriff is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.