Dorsey and N.C. A&T host UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-16, 8-9 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (18-10, 14-3 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts UNC Wilmington after Jordyn Dorsey scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 77-52 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Aggies have gone 10-3 in home games. N.C. A&T averages 64.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Seahawks are 8-9 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington has an 8-13 record against teams over .500.

N.C. A&T’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The Aggies and Seahawks meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleia Bracone is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals. Dorsey is shooting 41.2% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Evan Miller is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 9.2 points. Alexandra Zelaya is shooting 46.9% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.