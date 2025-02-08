Doogan leads Richmond against Duquesne after 22-point performance

Richmond Spiders (19-5, 10-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-7, 6-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits Duquesne after Maggie Doogan scored 22 points in Richmond’s 72-53 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Dukes have gone 10-3 at home. Duquesne averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Spiders are 10-1 against conference opponents. Richmond averages 18.5 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Doogan with 3.7.

Duquesne averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Duquesne allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is shooting 49.2% and averaging 18.7 points for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rachel Ullstrom averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Doogan is averaging 20.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Spiders: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.