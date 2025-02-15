Doogan and the Richmond Spiders host conference foe Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (11-15, 5-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (21-5, 12-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Richmond and Saint Louis meet on Sunday.

The Spiders are 9-2 on their home court. Richmond has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Billikens have gone 5-8 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

Richmond scores 74.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 74.5 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 9.3 more points per game (67.0) than Richmond allows (57.7).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 16.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Calhoun is averaging 10.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals for the Billikens. Brooklyn Gray is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 10-0, averaging 78.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

