Donaldson leads Fordham against George Washington after 21-point outing

Fordham Rams (12-9, 6-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-13, 1-9 A-10)

Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits George Washington after Taylor Donaldson scored 21 points in Fordham’s 59-53 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Revolutionaries have gone 5-6 in home games. George Washington has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 6-4 in conference games. Fordham ranks seventh in the A-10 giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

George Washington’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Fordham gives up. Fordham has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The Revolutionaries and Rams meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.5 points for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Donaldson is averaging 17 points and 2.3 steals for the Rams. Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 59.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.