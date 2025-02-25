Dominguez and Arkansas State host Louisiana

Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-9, 11-5 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-18, 8-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Louisiana after Dyondre Dominguez scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 95-70 victory against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-11 in home games. Louisiana is 2-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Wolves have gone 11-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.9 assists per game led by Terrance Ford Jr. averaging 4.8.

Louisiana’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ford is averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.