Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández makes error in midst of live television interview during 2-1 win over Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández made an error while in the midst of a live television interview Friday night during a 2-1, 11-inning win over the New York Yankees.

Hernández had a microphone and earpiece in his left ear as he spoke with Wayne Randazzo and former pitcher Dontrelle Willis on the Apple TV+ telecast in the second inning. After talking about Hernández’s decision to wear colorful cleats and the atmosphere at Yankee Stadium, there was one out, no one on and a 1-2 count on Gleyber Torres when Willis asked: “You guys are (a) very close-knit ballclub. Where does that come from?”

Torres hit a grounder to third, prompting Willis to say: “After this play.”

The ball hit Hernández on his bare right hand and ricocheted off his groin. By the time the third baseman recovered and threw to first, Torres had crossed the bag.

Asked after the game whether the interview impacted him on the play, Hernández responded: “Maybe a little bit, but I think I let the ball eat me up. It had a weird hop.”

Hernández said he wouldn’t reconsider whether to do in-game interviews in the future.

“No, because we’re getting paid,” he said. “I like money.”

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement calls for a player to receive a $10,000 stipend for wearing a two-way microphone for at least one inning of a regular-season game. The amount rises to $15,000 in the postseason.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he wasn’t aware Hernández was being interviewed while in the field.

About one minute after the error, following ball one to DJ LeMahieu on a pitch clock violation by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Hernández said on the telecast: “What was the previous question, before I made that error?”

Responded Willis: “I don’t want to ask it again, because I don’t want you to boot the ball again, to be honest with you. I’ll take that E for you, big dog.”

Torres reached third on Trent Grisham’s two-out single but was stranded when Jose Trevino struck out.

Hernández then reached on an error by Torres when the second baseman dropped his popup to short right field in the third but was picked off by Cody Poteet.

