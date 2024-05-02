Dodgers 2-time All-Star Walker Buehler expected to make return from Tommy John surgery on Monday

PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is expected to make his return to the big leagues on Monday after missing nearly two full years following Tommy John surgery in 2022.

“The plan is Walker’s going to start on Monday,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday’s 8-0 over the Arizona Diamondbacks. “We’re excited about that. Everything checked out. It’ll be good.”

The two-time All-Star hasn’t thrown in a big league game since June 10, 2022, against the San Francisco Giants. He’s trying to become one of the few pitchers to bounce back from a second Tommy John surgery, which usually keeps pitchers off the mound for 12-18 months.

Buehler could make a talented Dodgers team even more formidable. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball during the 2021 season, finishing with a 16-4 record and a 2.47 ERA over 207 2/3 innings.

Buehler had an extended rehab assignment in Triple-A over the past month as he prepared for his return, going 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings.

