Dockery and Howard host Maryland-Eastern Shore

Howard Bison (9-14, 4-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-18, 0-6 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Marcus Dockery scored 21 points in Howard’s 82-78 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hawks are 4-3 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore is sixth in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 79.5 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Bison are 4-2 against MEAC opponents. Howard averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Anwar Gill with 4.1.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Howard allows. Howard averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Maryland-Eastern Shore allows.

The Hawks and Bison meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is averaging 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Chris Flippin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Blake Harper is shooting 45.1% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bison. Dockery is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.