Dobbs leads St. Thomas against Denver after 23-point performance

Saint Thomas Tommies (18-7, 8-2 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (8-17, 2-8 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -10.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Denver after Drake Dobbs scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 102-86 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Pioneers are 6-5 in home games. Denver ranks sixth in the Summit League with 12.0 assists per game led by DeAndre Craig averaging 3.0.

The Tommies are 8-2 in conference matchups. St. Thomas ranks seventh in the Summit League with 28.5 rebounds per game led by Kendall Blue averaging 4.3.

Denver’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 48.7% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig is averaging 13.5 points for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Barnstable is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tommies. Blue is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

