Dizon leads CSU Bakersfield against UC Riverside after 22-point showing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-17, 1-7 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-10, 4-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits UC Riverside after Aryana Dizon scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 63-58 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Highlanders are 4-2 in home games.

The Roadrunners are 1-7 in conference games. CSU Bakersfield averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when winning the turnover battle.

UC Riverside is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 40.1% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 48.6 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 57.9 UC Riverside allows to opponents.

The Highlanders and Roadrunners face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelley Duchemin is averaging 11.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Highlanders. Makayla Rose is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dizon is shooting 33.5% and averaging 8.3 points for the Roadrunners. Caitie Gingras is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 49.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

