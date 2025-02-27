Dizon, CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners square off against the Long Beach State Beach

Long Beach State Beach (13-12, 9-7 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-25, 2-15 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aryana Dizon and CSU Bakersfield host Savannah Tucker and Long Beach State in Big West play Thursday.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-11 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 0-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Beach are 9-7 in conference play. Long Beach State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 34.0% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 38.6% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Caldwell is averaging six points for the Roadrunners. Dizon is averaging 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games.

Rachel Loobie is averaging nine points and 8.4 rebounds for the Beach. Tucker is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 50.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.