Dixon and UC Irvine host Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (7-22, 3-14 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (24-5, 14-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -16.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts Long Beach State after Jurian Dixon scored 21 points in UC Irvine’s 76-51 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Anteaters have gone 9-2 in home games. UC Irvine is second in the Big West with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Devin Tillis averaging 7.8.

The Beach are 3-14 in Big West play. Long Beach State allows 74.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.6 points per game.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UC Irvine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Bent Leuchten is averaging 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Devin Askew is averaging 18.2 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Beach: 0-10, averaging 68.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.