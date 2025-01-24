Dioubate leads No. 4 Alabama against LSU after 22-point outing

LSU Tigers (12-6, 1-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (16-3, 5-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama hosts LSU after Mouhamed Dioubate scored 22 points in Alabama’s 103-87 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Crimson Tide are 8-1 on their home court. Alabama is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-4 in SEC play. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Reed averaging 4.9.

Alabama makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). LSU has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is averaging 19 points and 4.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Camryn Carter is averaging 17.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.