Dinnebier leads Drake against Northern Iowa

Drake Bulldogs (19-9, 13-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (15-13, 10-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits Northern Iowa after Katie Dinnebier scored 35 points in Drake’s 107-86 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Panthers have gone 9-5 in home games. Northern Iowa is third in the MVC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 13-4 against conference opponents. Drake is second in the MVC scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Northern Iowa averages 74.8 points, 5.2 more per game than the 69.6 Drake gives up. Drake averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Northern Iowa allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya McDermott is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Panthers. Emerson Green is averaging 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

Dinnebier is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anna Miller is averaging 13.0 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.