Dinkins leads Duquesne against UMass after 27-point game

UMass Minutemen (9-12, 4-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-12, 4-4 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts UMass after Tre Dinkins scored 27 points in Duquesne’s 76-72 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Dukes have gone 6-5 in home games. Duquesne averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Minutemen are 4-4 in A-10 play. UMass has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Minutemen face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinkins is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rahsool Diggins is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Minutemen. Daniel Rivera is averaging 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.