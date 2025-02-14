Dinkins and Manhattan host Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (14-10, 11-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (11-10, 6-6 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Merrimack after Devin Dinkins scored 26 points in Manhattan’s 84-83 overtime win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Jaspers have gone 6-4 at home. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Masiah Gilyard averaging 5.0.

The Warriors are 11-2 in MAAC play. Merrimack has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Manhattan scores 76.0 points, 12.2 more per game than the 63.8 Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 64.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 76.0 Manhattan allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilyard is averaging 10 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Jaspers. Dinkins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adam Clark is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 12.4 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.