Dinkins and Duquesne host VCU

VCU Rams (24-5, 14-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-16, 8-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on VCU after Tre Dinkins scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 85-68 victory against the George Mason Patriots.

The Dukes have gone 9-6 in home games. Duquesne is 8-11 against opponents over .500.

The Rams are 14-2 in conference matchups. VCU has a 19-5 record against opponents over .500.

Duquesne scores 69.1 points, 6.9 more per game than the 62.2 VCU allows. VCU averages 11.6 more points per game (78.2) than Duquesne gives up (66.6).

The Dukes and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinkins is averaging 13 points for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joseph Bamisile is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.