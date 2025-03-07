Dilworth leads Jackson State against Mississippi Valley State after 26-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (15-13, 13-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (6-22, 5-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Mississippi Valley State after Taleah Dilworth scored 26 points in Jackson State’s 74-65 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 5-5 at home. Mississippi Valley State is seventh in the SWAC with 25.6 points per game in the paint led by Kearra Jones averaging 6.0.

The Tigers are 13-4 against conference opponents. Jackson State gives up 64.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 59.2 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 74.8 Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Yanna Maxey is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Jones is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dilworth is averaging 16.3 points for the Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 61.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.