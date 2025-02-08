Dilworth, Jackson State Tigers take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-18, 2-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-11, 8-2 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: D’Yanna Maxey and Mississippi Valley State take on Taleah Dilworth and Jackson State in SWAC action Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Jackson State ranks third in the SWAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zoe Cooper averaging 4.9.

The Delta Devils are 2-8 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Jackson State scores 58.6 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 77.0 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 56.6 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 66.0 Jackson State allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Delta Devils face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dilworth is averaging 15.9 points for the Tigers. Diaka Berete is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 54.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 31.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.