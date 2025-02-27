Dilworth, Jackson State Tigers square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers

Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-16, 5-10 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (13-12, 11-3 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taleah Dilworth and Jackson State host Nyam Thornton and Prairie View A&M in SWAC action.

The Tigers are 6-1 in home games. Jackson State averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers are 5-10 against conference opponents. Prairie View A&M is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Jackson State averages 58.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 68.4 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 60.9 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 64.2 Jackson State gives up.

The Tigers and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diaka Berete averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Dilworth is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is shooting 35.7% and averaging 9.6 points for the Panthers. Mikayla Hutchinson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 62.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.