Dilworth and Jackson State host Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-11, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-10, 5-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays Bethune-Cookman after Taleah Dilworth scored 23 points in Jackson State’s 73-62 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 at home. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 3-2 in conference matchups. Bethune-Cookman ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 28.2% from 3-point range.

Jackson State is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 38.8% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Jackson State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dilworth is averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kayla White is averaging 8.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Asianae Nicholson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.