Dilling and Northern Kentucky host Milwaukee

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-14, 7-8 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-9, 10-5 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee after Josh Dilling scored 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 73-60 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers are 10-2 in home games. Milwaukee averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Norse are 7-8 against conference opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 2.4.

Milwaukee scores 78.9 points, 7.9 more per game than the 71.0 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Milwaukee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is shooting 47.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Panthers. Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Robinson is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Norse. Dilling is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.