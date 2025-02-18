Dickinson, No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks take on the BYU Cougars

Kansas Jayhawks (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (17-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richie Saunders and BYU host Hunter Dickinson and No. 23 Kansas in Big 12 play.

The Cougars have gone 12-2 at home. BYU ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 6.6.

The Jayhawks are 8-6 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks fourth in the Big 12 giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

BYU averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Jayhawks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saunders averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Egor Demin is shooting 42.1% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dajuan Harris is averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.