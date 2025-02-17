Dickinson and the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks take on conference foe BYU

Kansas Jayhawks (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (17-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Dickinson and No. 17 Kansas visit Richie Saunders and BYU on Tuesday.

The Cougars have gone 12-2 in home games. BYU averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 8-6 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is third in the Big 12 scoring 38.1 points per game in the paint led by Dickinson averaging 11.3.

BYU averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Jayhawks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saunders is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cougars. Egor Demin is averaging 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

Zeke Mayo averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Dickinson is shooting 52.6% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.