Dickerson leads Robert Morris against Milwaukee after 22-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (19-9, 12-5 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (21-8, 13-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Milwaukee after Amarion Dickerson scored 22 points in Robert Morris’ 94-85 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Colonials have gone 14-2 at home. Robert Morris ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Kam Woods averaging 7.5.

The Panthers are 12-5 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon League with 14.1 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 5.8.

Robert Morris is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is averaging 14.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fulks is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Panthers. Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.