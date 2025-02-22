Diawara, San Jose State Spartans host the San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs (19-9, 8-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (10-17, 3-11 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on San Jose State in MWC action Saturday.

The Spartans are 7-8 on their home court. San Jose State has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aztecs are 8-7 in conference play. San Diego State scores 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

San Jose State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 68.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 70.3 San Jose State gives up to opponents.

The Spartans and Aztecs face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydni Summers is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Amiah Simmons is averaging 20.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.6 points for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.