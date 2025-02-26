Detroit Mercy Titans take on the Northern Kentucky Norse on 3-game slide

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-19, 7-11 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-13, 7-11 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy comes into the matchup against Northern Kentucky after losing three games in a row.

The Titans have gone 9-5 at home. Detroit Mercy averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Norse are 7-11 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky ranks fourth in the Horizon with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Halle Idowu averaging 2.1.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 65.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 69.1 Detroit Mercy allows.

The Titans and Norse match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emaia O’Brien is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Titans. Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Macey Blevins is averaging 12.5 points for the Norse. Idowu is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.