Detroit Mercy Titans play in Horizon Tournament against the Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee Panthers (8-23, 5-15 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (14-14, 8-12 Horizon)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays in the Horizon Tournament against Milwaukee.

The Titans have gone 8-12 against Horizon opponents, with a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Detroit Mercy is eighth in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Panthers’ record in Horizon play is 5-15. Milwaukee averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Detroit Mercy averages 63.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 68.0 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 60.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 69.5 Detroit Mercy gives up.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myonna Hooper is averaging 6.5 points for the Titans. Emaia O’Brien is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kacee Baumhower is shooting 35.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Panthers. Kamy Peppler is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.