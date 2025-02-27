Detroit Mercy takes on Northern Kentucky, aims to end 3-game slide

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-19, 7-11 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-13, 7-11 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy comes into the matchup against Northern Kentucky as losers of three straight games.

The Titans are 9-5 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Norse are 7-11 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Detroit Mercy averages 62.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 69.3 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Norse square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emaia O’Brien is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Titans. Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 34.8% over the last 10 games.

Macey Blevins is averaging 12.5 points for the Norse. Halle Idowu is averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.