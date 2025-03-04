Detroit Mercy plays Milwaukee in Horizon Tournament

Milwaukee Panthers (8-23, 5-15 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (14-14, 8-12 Horizon)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy and Milwaukee play in the Horizon Tournament.

The Titans have gone 8-12 against Horizon opponents, with a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Detroit Mercy ranks ninth in the Horizon with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaliyah McQueen averaging 6.3.

The Panthers are 5-15 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee gives up 68.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 60.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 69.5 Detroit Mercy allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emaia O’Brien is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Titans. McQueen is averaging 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the past 10 games.

Kacee Baumhower is averaging 11.7 points for the Panthers. Kamy Peppler is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.