Detroit Mercy faces Northern Kentucky for conference showdown

Detroit Mercy Titans (12-7, 6-5 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-15, 4-7 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Halle Idowu and Northern Kentucky host Aaliyah McQueen and Detroit Mercy in Horizon action Wednesday.

The Norse are 4-6 on their home court. Northern Kentucky has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Titans are 6-5 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy gives up 67.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The Norse and Titans square off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Idowu is averaging 12 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

McQueen is averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Titans. Emaia O’Brien is averaging 15.9 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.