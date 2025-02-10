DePaul visits No. 11 Marquette following Jones’ 27-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (11-13, 2-11 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (18-6, 9-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Marquette hosts DePaul after Kameron Jones scored 27 points in Marquette’s 77-67 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles are 11-2 on their home court. Marquette is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Demons are 2-11 in conference matchups. DePaul is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marquette is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.9% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 5.7 more points per game (73.6) than Marquette allows (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Conor Enright is averaging 7.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Blue Demons. CJ Gunn is averaging 15 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.