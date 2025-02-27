DePaul takes on Seton Hall following Johnson-Matthews’ 26-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (12-17, 7-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (19-8, 11-5 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits Seton Hall after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 26 points in DePaul’s 83-74 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates have gone 12-4 at home. Seton Hall has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Demons are 7-9 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 5-14 record against teams over .500.

Seton Hall is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 43.9% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 5.3 more points per game (64.8) than Seton Hall allows to opponents (59.5).

The Pirates and Blue Demons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is averaging 15.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson-Matthews averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Jorie Allen is averaging 21.5 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.