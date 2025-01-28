DePaul takes on No. 6 UConn following Allen’s 34-point outing

UConn Huskies (19-2, 10-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-11, 6-3 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts No. 6 UConn after Jorie Allen scored 34 points in DePaul’s 74-67 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-4 in home games. DePaul is sixth in the Big East scoring 64.6 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Huskies are 10-0 in conference play. UConn has a 19-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

DePaul’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UConn gives up. UConn averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game DePaul allows.

The Blue Demons and Huskies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 19.5 points, six rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.1 points.

