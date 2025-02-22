DePaul hosts No. 23 Creighton after Maly’s 20-point game

Creighton Bluejays (22-4, 14-1 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-16, 7-8 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Creighton takes on DePaul after Morgan Maly scored 20 points in Creighton’s 65-62 win against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Blue Demons are 7-7 on their home court. DePaul is third in the Big East with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Jorie Allen averaging 11.7.

The Bluejays are 14-1 against Big East opponents. Creighton scores 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

DePaul scores 64.5 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 63.4 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game DePaul gives up.

The Blue Demons and Bluejays face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Johnson-Matthews averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Allen is averaging 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Maly is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Lauren Jensen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

