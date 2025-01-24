Denver visits St. Thomas following Scalia’s 23-point game

Denver Pioneers (8-12, 1-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-10, 1-5 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Denver after Amber Scalia scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 83-76 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Tommies are 5-5 in home games. St. Thomas is third in the Summit scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Pioneers are 1-6 against Summit opponents. Denver allows 65.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

St. Thomas is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Denver allows to opponents. Denver’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than St. Thomas has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Langbehn is averaging 14.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tommies. Jade Hill is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Smith is averaging 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Pioneers. Jojo Jones is averaging 22.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.