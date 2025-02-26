Denver visits South Dakota State after Meyer’s 34-point game

Denver Pioneers (8-19, 1-13 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (24-3, 14-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Denver after Brooklyn Meyer scored 34 points in South Dakota State’s 80-60 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Jackrabbits have gone 12-1 at home. South Dakota State leads the Summit with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mesa Byom averaging 4.9.

The Pioneers are 1-13 in conference matchups. Denver is ninth in the Summit scoring 64.7 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

South Dakota State averages 75.5 points, 8.2 more per game than the 67.3 Denver gives up. Denver averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game South Dakota State gives up.

The Jackrabbits and Pioneers match up Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 13.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jojo Jones is shooting 40.0% and averaging 19.9 points for the Pioneers. Angelina Robles is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 77.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

