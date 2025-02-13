Denver visits Eaglestaff and North Dakota

Denver Pioneers (8-18, 2-9 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-17, 3-8 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on Denver after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 80-69 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 6-5 on their home court. North Dakota ranks second in the Summit League in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Amar Kuljuhovic paces the Fightin’ Hawks with 6.8 boards.

The Pioneers are 2-9 in conference games. Denver is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

North Dakota averages 77.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 79.4 Denver gives up. Denver averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game North Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaglestaff averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Mier Panoam is shooting 52.0% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

DeAndre Craig is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 11.2 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

