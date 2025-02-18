Denver takes on Oral Roberts following Akins’ 27-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-19, 2-10 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (9-19, 3-10 Summit League)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Oral Roberts after Sebastian Akins scored 27 points in Denver’s 89-84 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Pioneers are 6-6 in home games. Denver is 3-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Eagles are 2-10 in conference games. Oral Roberts ranks eighth in the Summit League with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by JoJo Moore averaging 1.2.

Denver’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Denver gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Shogbonyo is averaging 13 points for the Pioneers. DeAndre Craig is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Issac McBride is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jalen Miller is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 76.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

