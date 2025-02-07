Denver hosts St. Thomas following Dobbs’ 23-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (18-7, 8-2 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (8-17, 2-8 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays Denver after Drake Dobbs scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 102-86 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Pioneers have gone 6-5 in home games. Denver averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tommies have gone 8-2 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Nolan Minessale averaging 7.7.

Denver’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Craig is averaging 13.5 points for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 11.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games.

Kendall Blue is averaging 12.2 points for the Tommies. Miles Barnstable is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.