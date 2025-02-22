Denver hosts North Dakota following Schiller’s 21-point game

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (9-17, 4-9 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-18, 1-12 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits Denver after Jocelyn Schiller scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 83-80 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Pioneers have gone 8-8 at home. Denver has a 6-9 record against teams over .500.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 4-9 against Summit opponents. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Denver scores 64.5 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 69.2 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jojo Jones is scoring 20.0 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Pioneers. Angelina Robles is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games.

Kiera Pemberton is averaging 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Schiller is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.