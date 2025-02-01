Dent leads New Mexico against Utah State

New Mexico Lobos (17-4, 9-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-2, 9-1 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits Utah State after Donovan Dent scored 34 points in New Mexico’s 75-73 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

The Aggies have gone 11-1 in home games. Utah State has a 14-2 record against teams above .500.

The Lobos are 9-1 in conference matchups. New Mexico leads the MWC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 3.3.

Utah State makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). New Mexico averages 15.7 more points per game (83.4) than Utah State gives up (67.7).

The Aggies and Lobos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is averaging 6.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dent is averaging 19.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos. Joseph is averaging 14.2 points and 11.3 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.