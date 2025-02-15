Dent leads New Mexico against Utah State after 20-point game

Utah State Aggies (22-3, 12-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-4, 13-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on Utah State after Donovan Dent scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 71-67 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Lobos are 13-1 on their home court. New Mexico has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 12-2 against MWC opponents. Utah State leads the MWC with 18.5 assists. Drake Allen leads the Aggies with 3.9.

New Mexico’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mustapha Amzil averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Dent is shooting 48.1% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Falslev is averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.