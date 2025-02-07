Denker and Northern Colorado host Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (10-14, 5-6 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (17-7, 9-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts Montana State after Quinn Denker scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 86-78 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bears are 10-2 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 1.6.

The Bobcats are 5-6 against conference opponents. Montana State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Walker averaging 4.0.

Northern Colorado averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Montana State allows. Montana State averages 71.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 74.2 Northern Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hawthorne averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Langston Reynolds is shooting 62.9% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Patterson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Walker is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

