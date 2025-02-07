Demos and Navy host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (5-16, 2-8 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (15-6, 7-3 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on Lafayette after Morgan Demos scored 20 points in Navy’s 79-75 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Midshipmen are 7-4 in home games. Navy is the Patriot leader with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Zanai Barnett-Gay averaging 7.9.

The Leopards are 2-8 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot with 27.8 rebounds per game led by Kay Donahue averaging 4.7.

Navy is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Navy gives up.

The Midshipmen and Leopards meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Abby Antognoli averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Donahue is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

